12-year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted in Adamstown Heights

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Adamstown Heights on Tuesday.

The girl was walking through Hudson Park, near Belair Public School, just after 9:15am, when she was threatened by a man holding a knife, who then assaulted her.

The girl was then forced into a red car and driven to bushland where she was further sexually assaulted for several hours before being dropped off at Kotara Railway Station at 2:15pm.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for a medical examination after returning home.

A crime scene was established at Hudson Park and forensically examined.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad have commenced inquiries.

The man has been described as being of a solid or large build with brown hair.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area or anyone with information that may assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock