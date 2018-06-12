Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Today in the restaurant industry a popular hard to get into restaurant you have to make a booking, and if you cancel you can be charged a cancellation fee, Huey and Brent discuss the way it was and how its going.

LAMB CUTLETS ‘SCOTTADITTO’ with Smashed Potatoes (for 2)

Scottaditto means burning fingers, which is exactly what happens when you eat these chops, as is traditional with your fingers. (Remember the TV ad with the kid asking for lamb shops ‘with handles’?) And, I also noticed that a restaurant in Sydney is serving special Scottaditto napkins, so you don’t burn your fingers.

6-8 medium-large chat potatoes

olive oil

sea salt & freshly ground pepper

juice of 1 lemon

1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tspn rosemary needles

6-8 French-trimmed lamb cutlets

Toss the potatoes in oil and seasonings and roast in a 180°C preheated oven until tender. Then press down firmly with a potato masher to squash a bit, return to the oven tray, sprinkle with more oil and seasonings, and cook until golden and crispy.

Whisk ½ cup oil, the lemon juice, garlic and rosemary in a large bowl, add the lamb and toss well. Leave until spuds are ready tossing every now and then.

Season the cutlets and cook on a preheated BBQ or ridged grill until crusty on the outside and pink within.

