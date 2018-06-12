Funding Boost for Hunter Wetlands Centre

The State Government has awarded $146 820 to the Hunter Wetlands Centre to assist in upgrading the Visitor Centre.

The funding will go towards the re-development of the main gallery while also assisting those with accessibility issues to better experience the site.

The Centre is hoping to engage local artists to assist in the revitalisation project.

Chairman, David Crofts says the funding is very much needed.

“We depend a lot on entry fees and we depend a lot membership fees, by making the Wetlands Centre more accessible to people, by making it a better experience we hope to attract more people.”

Mr Crofts says it’s very much time for an update.

“We recognise now that the demands of people these days, particularly young audiences, are much greater than they were in the past and that no organisation can stand still.”

Meantime, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Scot MacDonald says progress is being made on a business review of the Wetlands Centre.

The Centre sought Government help to undertake an external business review around 2 months ago, after failing to make a profit for a number of years.

The Government is expected to make an announcement on the review within the coming weeks.