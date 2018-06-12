Man Charged after Allegedly Shooting at Police During Pursuit

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting at police during a pursuit through Lake Macquarie earlier this year.

Police began chasing the Holden Commodore along the Pacific Highway at Belmont North in the early hours of April 19.

It’s believed the passenger hung out of the window and allegedly shot at the police car behind him.

No-one was injured but the pursuit was terminated.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at Goulburn Correctional Centre today in relation to the incident.

He’s now facing a number of charges including using a firearm with intent to resist arrest, possess shortened firearm, take and use conveyance and aggravated break and enter.

Image: NSW Police Force