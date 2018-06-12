Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker

Dr Ross Walker talks about viruses reprogrammed to attack cancer, Can chewing gum help you walk faster, burn more calories, one egg per day may keep strokes at bay and much more.

About Dr Ross Walker. Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.