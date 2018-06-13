Announcer, Brent Bultitude

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trumps Historical Meeting Part 2 – Dr Keith Suter

Its been over 24 hours since the two leaders have had a meeting and Dr Keith Suter explains some of the post meeting outcomes and resolutions of the last day including North Korea’s pledge to denuclearize.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.global-directions.com/

Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

