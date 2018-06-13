Man Pleads Guilty to Hunter Crime Spree

The man who held up a Hunter pharmacy and supermarket last year has pleaded guilty to four counts of armed robbery in court.

44-year-old Greg Garvey appeared in Newcastle Court via audio visual link from gaol on Wednesday.

It comes after a crime spree through the region back on October 26.

He first held up the IGA at Telarah, where he threatened staff with a large knife, making off with a handful of cash and cigarettes.

He then headed to Newcastle where he used a shotgun to threaten staff at the Village Pharmacy at The Junction.

The police helicopter was called in to track him down.

Officers eventually caught up with him at the Shell service station at Heatherbrae.

Mr Garvey awaits sentencing.

Image: Pixabay