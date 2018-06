Brent had the pleasure to speak with author Detective Sergeant (Rtd) Peter Moroney about his new book

TERRORISM IN AUSTRALIA,The Story of Operation Pendennis, Brent and Peter talk about the radical nature of terrorist, the operational challenges and outcomes.

Brent highly recommends reading this book.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Detective-Sergeant-Rtd-Peter-Moroney.mp3

Terrorism in Australia

NewHolland Publishers RRP $29.99 available from all good books retailers or

online www.newhollandpublishers.com