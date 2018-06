Richard & Kim are giving one lucky listener each day this week the chance to win a double pass to see ‘Infamous’ – a cabaret circus sensation under the Spiegel Big Top at Richardson Park Newcastle, opposite The Entertainment Center. To enter into the draw today listeners rang in to tell them about the best show they’ve ever seen. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Infamous-callers.mp3