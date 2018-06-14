Calls for Updates to Cessnock Road

State Labor says the Government needs to provide funding to update some of Maitland’s most notorious roads in next week’s budget.

They’re calling for more money to be put towards updates on Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow which is a major thoroughfare to and from the Hunter Expressway.

However, a low-lying section is prone to flooding, with flood waters closing the road 4 times in the last 11 years.

The Federal Government has committed $15 million to raising the road, while the State Government has only pitched in $2 million.

Further up the road, they’re also pushing for work to be done to improve peak-hour congestion at the roundabout that intersects with the New England Highway.

The intersection is still subject to congestion despite a half overpass being opened back in 2016.

It’s believed the Roads and Maritime Services has conducted studies at the roundabout, but is yet to release its findings.

Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison says it’s time the Government moved to fix the problems.

“The time for talking is over this has been a problem they have known about for at least eight years, they need to actually fix the problem.”

Shadow Minister for Roads, Jodi McKay says the Government needs to stop focusing on Sydney’s roads.

“There’s $18 billion being spent on WestConnex, another $14 billion on the Northern Harbour Tunnel, yet things like this that actually make a difference to people’s lives and are actually wanted are simply not happening.”

The New South Wales budget will be handed down on June 19.