2HD’s Richard and Kim’s Best of Newcastle

Do you have a favourite Coffee Shop?

Or maybe a favourite Club, Pub, Takeaway Food Shop, Barber, Hairdresser or even a favourite Charity or Volunteer Group?

If you have, let Richard and Kim know weekday mornings from 5:30am and you could Win a $1,000 Shopping Spree at Betta Home Living Toronto

‘Shop Local with Glen Geary at Betta Home Living Toronto – Huge range of Heaters on Sale Now’

Winner announced on Friday 22nd June 2018

Terms and Conditions apply