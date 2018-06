Not very often do you hear of good deeds and rarely about the CWA (the Country Womens Association)so when a man donates $1 million, you know the man is an extraordinary and the man is, he is Dick Smith and Brent chats with Dick Smith about the donation and Dick Smith foods..

We here say support Australians and ask for Dick Smith Foods.

