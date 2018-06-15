East Maitland Restaurant Robbed

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed an East Maitland restaurant yesterday.
It’s believed the man approached the service counter of the High Street business around 3pm, where he produced a knife and demanded cash.
He fled the scene on foot with the money and was last seen heading to a nearby train station.
Police are now looking to speak to a man spotted in the area on CCTV.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 25 to 30, 178cm tall with a solid build and receding red hair.
He was last seen wearing a hooded flannelette jacket, blue jeans and black and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police.