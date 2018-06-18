Driving Ban for Stockton Dunes

Stockton Beach at the Worimi Conservation Lands is now off limits to drivers, due to stormy weather conditions.

Large swells have made it too dangerous for vehicles to travel, with cars at risk of being swamped by the sea.

People are also being reminded not to drive between Lavis Lane and Anna Bay out of safety concerns.

However the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service says that “visitors can still access the 350 hectare recreational vehicle area at the southern end of the park via the Lavis Lane 4WD entry.”

The rest of the area will re-open to drivers once the weather clears up.

Image: CC BY-SA 3.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5540357