Rutherford Ambulance Station Approved

Plans to build a new ambulance station at Rutherford have now been given the tick of approval.

Maitland Council has signed off on a development application to build the $3.8 million dollar facility, which has been in the pipeline for some time now.

The new station is expected to be a major improvement on the current building in Gillies Street.

Once it’s complete, the space will include parking for up to seven ambulances, office areas, amenities, an internal wash bay, education facility and staff parking.

Construction is set to begin later this year.

Image: Courtesy of NSW Ambulance