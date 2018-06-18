Strike Force to Investigate Port Stephens Death

Police have established a strike force to investigate the death of a Port Stephens woman.

On June 13, a 51-year-old woman from Lemon Tree passage was omitted to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment for head injuries,

Her conditioned since deteriorated and she did not recover from the injury.

A decision to turn off her life support was made on Monday, she died that night.

Strike Force Gogol will now investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock