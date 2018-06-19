Budget Breakdown: The Hunter’s Share

There are a few highs and a number of lows for the Hunter in this year’s State Budget, which was unveiled by the Treasurer earlier today.

Newcastle’s light rail was a big ticket item with another $110 million allocated to the project, while $8.3 million will help kick-start upgrades along Nelson Bay Road.

However, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says this only makes up 12% of the promised funds and will only go towards a single roundabout.

The Glendale Transport Interchange also missed out big time, although $360, 000 will go towards finalising a business case for the project.

While $800, 000 was put towards an IT system that will help track PFAS contamination from the Williamtown RAAF base.

The Government is also predicting a $3.9 billion surplus for this year’s budget.

Funded Projects:

$23.5 million to help build the new Maitland Hospital

$55 million for road upgrades across the region

$16.3 million to upgrade the M1 Pacific Motorway between John Renshaw Drive and Weakleys Drive

$14.5 million for planning and pre-construction of the Newcastle inner-city bypass between Rankin Park and Jesmond

$2.77 million to upgrade the Hunter Street TAFE

$1.4 million for a customer service and industry development centre at Tighes Hill TAFE

$9.3 million to upgrade the Hunter Sports High School

What Missed Out:

The Glendale Transport Interchange

More police resources and canal upgrades to prevent flooding in Wallsend

Upgrades to Main Road and Hillsborough Road at Charlestown

A new regional gallery in Newcastle

Image: Transport for NSW