The CSIRO is looking for 10000-20000 people to become volunteer citizen researchers, project leader Dr Adam Berry explains how easy it is and how it works.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Adam-Berry.mp3

You can visit the website here.

https://www.csiro.au/en/Showcase/CSIRO-Energise

Download the apps here