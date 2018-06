The Williamtown RAAF base is planning a fly-over this morning, as the latest batch of graduates celebrate the end of their training.

Up to 14 Hornet aircraft will perform a ‘Tigerbird’ formation over the base.

They’ll be flying from Seaham via Raymond Terrace, as part of the grand finale to 6 months of intensive fighter pilot training.

The flypast is set to start at 10am.

