Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

This weeks podcast has opened up about how restaurants find it hard to split bills,and the issues some restaurants experience.
ABOUT THE WORLD’S SIMPLEST PUDDING
Put 100 gm soft butter in a 1-litre baking dish and microwave on high until melted.
Add 1½ ripe bananas and mash into the butter. Then add 100 gm brown sugar, 100 gm self-raising flour, 2 tspn ground cinnamon, 2 eggs and 2 tbsp milk, and mix well.
Slice the other ½ banana and arrange on top. Then return to the microwave and cook on high for 8 mins until cooked through and risen (check with a skewer).
Serve with icing sugar sprinkled on top and vanilla ice cream (and a tasty fudge sauce, if you like).
Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson
Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)
Otaki, New Zealand
Culinary career
Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.