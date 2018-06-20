Brent Bultitude

OPTUS FAIL – World Cup Streaming issue upset thousands – ETFM’S Geoff Quattamani explain

OPTUS is in trouble with sports fan subscribers who were trying to watch the world cup, We speak to Geoff Quattromani about why and how it happened.

Listen to the podcast here.


Geoff is from EFTM.com

