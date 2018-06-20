Brent Bultitude OPTUS FAIL – World Cup Streaming issue upset thousands – ETFM’S Geoff Quattamani explain Mike JamesJune 20, 2018 2:54 amJune 20, 2018 OPTUS is in trouble with sports fan subscribers who were trying to watch the world cup, We speak to Geoff Quattromani about why and how it happened. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-19062018.mp3 Geoff is from EFTM.com Previous ArticleParliamentary Secretary for the Hunter on the budget benefits for our region.Next ArticleShadow Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter with Labor’s local response to the State budget.