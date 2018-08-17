Usain Bolt Arrives in Town

The world’s fastest man is now only a short distance away from Hunter residents.

Usain Bolt has just touched down in Sydney, ahead of his break-through stint in the A-league.

After signing a few pictures for fans, Bolt confirmed that his next career goal is to break into the world of football.

“This is real. I’ve said it since my last season of track and field I want to play football and I know what I’m capable of, I know what I can do.”

“As you all know, I love Australia so I’m happy to call Australia home for now.”

He’s set to head to the Central Coast later today, where he’ll meet his new teammates.

He’ll join the Mariners for pre-season training, for the first time on Tuesday.

Image: By Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil, via Wikimedia Commons