Police Investigate Death of Man at Whitebridge

Police are investigating after the death of a man at Whitebridge overnight.

A taxi driver spotted the man on the side of Oakdale Road while travelling along the road at 1am.

Emergency services were called to the scene to treat the man for extensive injuries.

He was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter but he sadly died en-route to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with further information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

