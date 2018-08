Brent had the pleasure of chatting to Carla about the Block, winning the second weeks guest bedroom challenge, painting , style and much much more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-The-blocks-Carla-and-bianca-200818.mp3



Visit the winning bedroom here.

https://www.9now.com.au/the-block/season-14/extras/bedrooms/guest-bedroom/bianca-and-carla-guest-bedroom.gallery