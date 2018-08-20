Turmoil for Turnbull – Stephen Michaelson

The results of recent bi-elections, news poll and general pub tests has been disappointing to Malcolm Turnbull and many watchers are seeing a potential change of leadership, and Stephen Michaelson who know’s the in’s and out’s of Canberra and the players, gives his expert opinion.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-steve-murphy-20082018.mp3



Steve is a highly respected government relations, campaigning and strategic communications consultant. He has worked across a range of sectors and was a key architect in the fight for marriage equality in Australia.

Steve thrives in complex stakeholder and issues rich environments and is committed to achieving practical outcomes for clients. Most recently he established the historic National Compact on Permanent migration and advises the Australians for Mental Health Campaign and the Les Twentyman Foundation.

Prior to joining Newgate Steve was a trusted adviser to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. He was responsible for stakeholder engagement, political relations and worked on a range of complex issues under intense media scrutiny including the Royal Commission into Trade Union Corruption.

Steve has also worked as a lawyer across employer, employee and public-sector settings. He is a Melbourne University Law School prize winner and was a CAS Hawker Scholar at the Australian National University. Associate Partner at Newgate Communications

