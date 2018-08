Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Hunter Bravery award recipient, Jim Stringfellow, a Marine rescurer from the Lake Macquarie base at Pelican. He was one of three rescurers to receive a bravery commendation from the Governor-General for aiding in the rescue of a vessel with three people onboard at Bird Island, off Budgewoi beach back in February 2013. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2HD-Interview-Jim-Stringfellow-.mp3