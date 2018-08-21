Man Charged with Murder of Wade Still

A man’s been charged with murder over the horrific death of Lake Macquarie man, Wade Still.

The 23-year-old was allegedly fatally burnt on the side of Oakdale Road at Whitebridge in the early hours of Monday morning.

He was spotted by a passing taxi driver who called emergency services.

Sadly, Mr Still died while being airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police launched Strike Force Yaraandoo to investigate the incident.

A 35-year-old man visited Belmont Police Station late yesterday morning, where he was arrested.

He’s been refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

It’s understood the two men knew each other.

Image: Maxpixel