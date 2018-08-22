Road Rage the revisit – Dr Steve Albrecht

With the increase in road rage we are finding out why there is road rage, how to deal with it with US expert Psychologist Dr Steve Albrecht.

Who is Dr Steve Albrecht

For more than a decade, Dr. Steve Albrecht has presented workshops for libraries around the country on dealing with challenging patrons. His book “Library Security: Better Communication, Safer Facilities (link is external),” was published by ALA Editions (link is external). It’s filled with advice that will empower library staff in their personal security and give them the tools to confidently communicate with their colleagues, patrons, social services agencies, and law enforcement regarding inappropriate patron behaviors.

Steve is internationally-known for his training programs, keynote speeches, books, and articles on workplace violence prevention. He manages a San Diego-based training and consulting firm (link is external) specializing in high-risk human resources issues, organizational security concerns, and work culture improvement. His 17 books include Tough Training Topics, Service! Service! Service!, Added Value Negotiating, and Ticking Bombs: Defusing Violence in the Workplace (written in 1994 as one of the first books on this subject).

Steve holds a doctorate in business administration, an MA in security management, a BS in psychology, and a BA in English. He is board certified in human resources, security, and employee coaching. He can be reached at drsteve@drstevealbrecht.com (link sends e-mail) and on Twitter at @DrSteveAlbrecht.