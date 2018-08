Police have now arrested a second man over the death of 23-year-old Wade Still at Whitebridge this week.

A 49-year-old was taken into custody at Bennetts Green yesterday afternoon.

He’s now been charged with murder.

Another man was arrested on Tuesday, and is still before the courts.

Wade Still was found on the side of Oakdale Road with severe burns earlier this week.

He later died while he was being taken to hospital.

