Geoff has been testing an alternative to a Google Chromecast which will make any TV a smart TV from Amazon. Telstra have fired up the first 5G site in Australia, but how can anyone use it?plus I’ve also had my hands on a small device to help us improve the audio when we record video on our smartphones. It’s from Sennheiser and it’s very surprising.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-20082018.mp3



Geoff is from EFTM.com (and is now a daddy)