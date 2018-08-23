Man Charged After Elermore Vale Raid

Police have seized weapons and suspected stolen vehicles after a raid of a house in Elermore Vale yesterday afternoon.

Specialist police and local officers searched the house on Orion Close around 1pm, where they allegedly found a rifle, pistol, ammunition and a taser.

They also seized with a motorbike, a Ford Falcon and a Nissan sports car.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with a raft of offences including possession of a loaded firearm in a public place and goods in custody.

He’ll front Newcastle Local Court today.

