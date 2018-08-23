Will a new inquiry change the Kathleen Folbigg verdict?

Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke with Helen Cummings, friend and supporter of convicted Hunter child killer Kathleen Folbigg, http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Helen-Cummings-2HD-Interview-.mp3 who has been campaigning for years for her release. An announcement was made yesterday by the NSW Attorney-General that Folbigg has won a judicial appeal into her case. She was sentenced in 2003 to 25 years behind bars over the deaths of four of her children.