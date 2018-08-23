Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke with Helen Cummings, friend and supporter of convicted Hunter child killer Kathleen Folbigg, who has been campaigning for years for her release. An announcement was made yesterday by the NSW Attorney-General that Folbigg has won a judicial appeal into her case. She was sentenced in 2003 to 25 years behind bars over the deaths of four of her children.
Richard and Kim
Will a new inquiry change the Kathleen Folbigg verdict?
Previous ArticleSecond Man Charged Over Wade Still’s Death