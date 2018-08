Safe Work NSW is now looking into a blaze that broke out at the Port of Newcastle this morning.

The industrial fire erupted on site at the Kooragang 2 berth at Walsh Point, but it has now been extinguished.

The berth has reopened after earlier closures and an investigation is now underway.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The blaze was contained to a disused conveyor belt on a gantry crane.