Man Dies in Raymond Terrace Crash

Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision at Raymond Terrace overnight.

It’s believed a 35-year-old man hit a northbound four-wheel-drive on Adelaide Street around 6:30pm.

He had to be freed from the wreckage but was pronounced dead on arrival at the John Hunter Hospital.

The 39-year-old female driver of the four-wheel-drive was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The woman and her teenage passenger were both treated for shock.

Investigating police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock