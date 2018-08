A Wallsend woman has had a lucky run in the Lotto this past week, after taking out two prizes on Friday.

She pocketed $200, 000 after picking the winning ticket in the Mega Jackpot draw.

On top of that, she also won a $1, 000 consolation prize.

While the woman wishes to remain anonymous, she’s told the Lott that she’ll use the funds to help set herself up for the future.

She bought the lucky ticket at the Wallsend newsXpress on Cowper Street.

Image: The Lott