DELIBERATE: Fire at Cessnock Sports Ground

A sports clubhouse at Cessnock was completely destroyed last night, after it went up in flames.

At 6pm, emergency crews were called to the sports ground on William Street, Abermain to find the building well alight.

They managed to put out the blaze, but the clubhouse had been gutted.

Police are now investigating and at this stage, they believe the fire was deliberately lit.

They say it might have started in five plastic wheelie bins.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.