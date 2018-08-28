John Laws Featured Ken Sutcliffe lending a hand to help out our drought stricken farmers peteAugust 28, 2018 2:56 amAugust 28, 2018 John talks to retired Australian sporting journalist and radio and television personality Ken Sutcliffe about a race meeting in Mudgee inviting farmers and their families to enjoy a day out during these tough times. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Ken-Sutcliffe.mp3 Previous ArticleDELIBERATE: Fire at Cessnock Sports GroundNext ArticleJohn Williamson back with a new album