Sister Diana Santleben on why she believes refugees deserve better treatment.

Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Newcastle advocate for refugees, Sister Di Santleben, about the asylum seeker boat that landed on Australian soil. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warned the threat of people smugglers hasn’t gone away despite it being the first such boat arrival in four years. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sister-Santleben-2HD-Interview-.mp3 Sister Di raised her concerns last week about Dutton or Scott Morrison becoming our next PM, because she believes neither understand or appreciate the vision of a multicultural or inclusive society.