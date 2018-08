Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Lake Macquarie councilor, Kevin Baker, about this controversial mural in Cardiff that councilors spent a whopping $40 thousand dollars on. Neighboring residents were apparently not consulted about the art work going up. Councilor Baker is planning to start up a petition to get it removed.

R&K also spoke to Sylvia who lives near the mural. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Kevin-Baker-2HD-Interview-.mp3 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/sylvia-cardiff-local-2HD-Interview.mp3