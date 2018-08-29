Man Charged Over Alleged Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man’s been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Lake Macquarie last night.

Police say they stopped a Holden Commodore on Main Road at Glendale for a breath test around 11:30pm but the driver reportedly sped-off.

Officers chased the man but were forced to terminate the pursuit twice due to safety concerns.

The car was spotted on the Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park before travelling along Minmi Road and hitting road spikes on Main Road at Edgeworth.

The Holden continued travelling on deflated tyres until it stopped on Fifth Street at Cardiff.

The 30-year-old driver then allegedly tried to escape on foot before being arrested.

He’s been charged with a raft of offences including not stopping during police pursuit, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and domestic violence offences.

The man has been refused bail and will front court today.

Image: NSW Police