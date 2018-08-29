Man Missing from Newcastle

UPDATE: The man’s now been found safe and well.

Police are on the look out for a man who went missing from Newcastle yesterday.

38-year-old Troy Gumb was last seen leaving the John Hunter Hospital around 10am.

There’s now concerns over his welfare due to medical conditions.

Mr Gumb is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and long black track pants.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.