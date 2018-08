Geoff talks about 4K TV coming soon to Foxtel, showing sport documentaries and more, and dumb phones sales are up with sales growth higher than smartphones.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-29082018.mp3



Geoff is from EFTM.com