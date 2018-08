Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke with St George Rugby league great, Johnny King. He is part of the drive from the Maitland Community Men’s Shed encouraging people to donate bales of hay for drought stricken farmers in the Upper Hunter. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Johnny-King-2HD-Interview-.mp3

Donate To Account:

The Greater Bank

Mr J C King + Mr E L Lumsden

Account No. 722764552

BSB 637000

Or you can call the Maitland Community Men’s Shed on

4934 1293 between 8.30am & 2.30pm to donate.