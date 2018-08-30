Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Glenn Wheatley, Australian music legend and organiser of the Hay Mate: Buy a Bale drought relief fundraiser for our farmers. The event is happening on 27th October at Scully Park in Tamworth and will be an all Australian line-up including John Farnham and Daryl Braithwaite. The concert will also be broadcast on the Nine Network from 7pm.
Richard and Kim
Feel like going to Tamworth to see John Farnham and help our farmers?
