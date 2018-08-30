Richard and Kim

Feel like going to Tamworth to see John Farnham and help our farmers?

Richard King & Kim Bauer spoke to Glenn Wheatley, Australian music legend and organiser of the Hay Mate: Buy a Bale drought relief fundraiser for our farmers. The event is happening on 27th October at Scully Park in Tamworth and will be an all Australian line-up including John Farnham and Daryl Braithwaite. The concert will also be broadcast on the Nine Network from 7pm.

