How to stay healthy at work

Nearly one-third of Aussies say they feel high levels of stress at work, which can wreak havoc on your eating habits. Skipped meals, desk lunches and office biscuit jars are just a few ways your job can sabotage your health — not to mention the endless hours spent sitting behind a computer. Find out simple ways to create a healthier workplace for you and your colleagues.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-brooke-longfield-300818.mp3



The Australian Healthy Food Guide on sale now.