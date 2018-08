Richard & Kim spoke with State member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery, about the NSW Parliamentary inquiry into laws which allow graves to be dug up and then re-sold. Sonia is encouraging those concerned to make submissions to the Parliamentary committee – submissions close on 7th September. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sonia-Hornery-2HD-Interview-1.mp3