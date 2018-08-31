Armed Carjacking at Wallsend

Police are on the hunt for two people after a woman became the victim of a carjacking at Wallsend overnight.
At 7:45pm, she was returning to her car on Fogo Street when another woman approached her and threatened her with a weapon.
She was joined by a man and the couple then drove off in an easterly direction on Kokera Street.
The car is a grey 2012 Mazda 300 with registration plates CGJ25Y.
The woman is described as being in her late 20s with tan skin, a slim build and brown platted hair.
The man is described as unshaven, around 183cm tall with a slim build and was wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Investigations continue.