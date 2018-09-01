WIN WITH RICHARD & KIM

This week you could win a $500 gift voucher for Domayne Kotara.

Just call, email or message Richard and Kim on Social Media and you are in the draw to win. Prize is drawn before 9am Friday 7th September 2018.

In the meantime … as a valued 2HD listener our friends at Domayne Kotara’s would like to invite you to the once a year, exclusive “DOMAYNE at Home event”. It’s on Wednesday night, September 5.

Join special guests Elle Lovelock from Real Living Magazine, Lisa Green from House and Garden and Chef Daniel with enchanting menu ideas.