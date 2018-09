Ireland’s most popular “easy listening” entertainer returns to Australia in 2019.Daniel has enjoyed tour and chart success in Australia and New Zealand for many years and earned himself a loyal following that stretches across both countries.

Richard and Kim are giving away tickets to his show all this week or you can secure yours now here.

Don’t miss Daniel O’Donnell at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 6:00pm.