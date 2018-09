Raw treats: Are you getting a raw deal

Vegan brownies, bliss balls and raw caramel slices have moved out of vegan health-food cafes and onto supermarket shelves. The impression is that they’re lower in sugar, and therefore healthier, than other packaged snacks — but that’s not always the case! Brooke shares the pros and cons of raw treats.

Listen to the podcast here.

Read the article here.



The Australian Healthy Food Guide on sale now.